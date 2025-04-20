Knife-wielding suspect in domestic-related stabbing shot dead by police near National Harbor

The suspect in a domestic-related stabbing was fatally shot by police near the National Harbor in Maryland Sunday.

At 8:20 a.m. Prince George’s County police officers in Oxon Hill, Maryland, responded to a stabbing call in the 8300 block of Indian Head Highway.

It was there that officers discovered a man and a woman with “critical stab wounds,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz during an afternoon news conference.

Before fleeing the scene, the suspect also set fire to an apartment.

Officers learned the stabbing was “domestic-related,” and that the suspect was “known to the victims.” Aziz said they believe the suspect lives at National Harbor and used a vehicle to get from the apartment to the area.

At about 10 a.m., officers responded to National Harbor, where they encountered the suspect involved in the earlier stabbing near the intersection of St. George Boulevard and Potomac Passage.

“The suspect was still armed with a knife and moved toward an officer,” Aziz said.

The police chief said after the “confrontation,” two officers “discharged their duty weapons” and the suspect was struck. It’s unknown how many bullets were fired.

After the suspect was struck, police said officers administered “emergency care” and the suspect was transported to an area hospital where he died a short time later.

No officers were hurt in the incident, police said.

The two victims from the domestic stabbing are in “critical but stable condition,” according to police.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigation Division was on the scene on Sunday, and is investigating the incident, Aziz said.

