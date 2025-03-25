Prince George’s Co. ponders more assistance for laid off federal workers

A new proposal from the Prince George’s County Council in Maryland is hoping to offer a little bit of help for county residents who are impacted by federal layoffs.

The unemployment rate keeps rising around the region as federal layoffs continue to make an impact. While no one knows exactly just how severe the cuts will ultimately be on the region’s economy, no one thinks it’ll be good and no one thinks the worst is over yet.

A new proposal coming out of the Prince George’s County Council in Maryland is hoping to offer at least a little bit of help for those county residents who are impacted, though it comes at a time when providing such assistance is already difficult because of the county’s current budget situation.

Under a bill proposed by Council member Wala Blegay and Vice Chair Krystal Oriadha, any laid-off federal workers would be eligible for up to $1,000 in assistance to help pay for things like housing, utilities and groceries. Additional resources would also be made available for laid-off workers as well.

“We do believe putting aside money to assist our federal workers is essential right now,” Blegay said. “They’re the big part of our economy.”

In Maryland one in 10 workers is a federal employee and Prince George’s County is home to over 70,00 federal workers.

Oriadha said a recent job fair targeted at laid-off federal workers made it clear there’s a growing need in the county.

“They were looking for assistance with food assistance, with mortgage, rent, things to get by, utilities,” Oriadha said. “I just had a forum on the utility prices, and people are seeing them double, so we just know it’s a perfect storm of issues that are coming to the forefront, and we’re not prepared for it.”

However, finding a way to pay for it is a major hurdle that needs to be overcome. Coming up with $1 to $3 million for something like this isn’t so easy when the county is already looking to find a way to close a $170 million budget gap.

“The funding is a concern,” Blegay said. “We do understand that, that’s why we’re flexible with how much money can be given and also the cap on the funding overall.”

It’s also why the legislation, initially at least, doesn’t apply to federal contractors who lost their jobs. Blegay said she’s hoping to have this inserted into the county’s next budget, which has to be passed by June 1, and takes effect on July 1.

“It encourages the county to put together resources to support the federal workers, including using our agencies such as Employ Prince George’s,” she said.

Oriadha said it’s paramount that the county does more to act proactively.

“The reality is that we have to do something and we have to find the resources,” she said. “A lot of people feel like when they pay into the system, it has to give back. And so I know we’re in a hard financial situation right now, but I think the consequences of us doing nothing are far worse.”

