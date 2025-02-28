‘Public Servant Summit’ in Prince George’s Co. aims to help fired federal workers, contractors

Saturday's event will take place at Greenbelt Middle School and aims to help federal employees receive answers, updates, and resources following their firings from the federal government.

Upended federal workers and contractors can get some answers, updates and resources at a “Public Servant Summit” in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday.

The event will take place in Greenbelt Middle School on Breezewood Drive from 10 a.m. to noon.

“It’s aimed at helping government employees get the information they need to navigate these extremely difficult times,” said Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey, a Democrat representing Maryland’s 4th District, on Friday. “These things are coming in such a rapid-fire fashion that it’s hard to keep track.”

A legal panel will be headed by former Office of Personnel Management Director Rob Shriver, who is now with Democracy Forward.

The panel will touch on “what’s pending, where things stand for legal rights,” Ivey said. “For instance, you just had an injunction put in place to protect probationary employees — they’re going to hear about that.”

A separate panel, headed by Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary, will help employees navigate the transition out of federal work.

In addition, information on the possible impacts on health care and retirement benefits will be provided.

Federal employee unions will also be attendance to provide guidance, “because some of them have collective bargaining agreements in place that provide an additional layer of rights that they need to know about, and know how to assert,” Ivey said.

The lawmaker said federal employees face difficult decisions.

“Some people are going to decide they need to move to a different type of job, or just get out of the federal government entirely,” he said.

Ivey is co-hosting the event with his wife, Prince George’s County Council Chair Jolene Ivey.

Participants can register online.

