Prince George’s Co. leaders push for Gov. Moore to declare foreclosure moratorium for fired feds

Leaders in Prince George’s County are calling on Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to issue a residential foreclosure moratorium for federal workers who lose their jobs.

About 150,000 federal workers live in the state of Maryland, and many of them are facing anxiety and uncertainty about their job status.

While President Donald Trump’s administration works to carry out sweeping layoffs, leaders in Prince George’s County are calling on Maryland Gov. Wes Moore to help those former federal workers who are now at risk of losing their homes.

On Tuesday the Prince George’s County Council introduced a resolution calling on Moore to issue a residential foreclosure moratorium for federal workers who lose their jobs. It’s being spearheaded by at-large council member Calvin Hawkins, who calls it an opportunity to get in front of a potential crisis.

“A couple years ago, we had that extended federal shutdown,” Hawkins said. “The number of federal employees who were dealing with mortgage crisis became alarming. So I believe … the same reality will become something we will have to address.”

The text of the resolution makes clear it doesn’t advocate for any loan forgiveness. But it would get mortgage lenders working with homeowners who face a sudden job loss, instead of beginning the foreclosure process.

“I’m trying to anticipate the crisis and give them one option,” Hawkins said. “Those who have lost their jobs and had no anticipation that this was coming — they may be in the situation where the mortgages may come due and they can’t afford it.”

Several other members of the council quickly signed on as cosponsors of Hawkins’ resolution. The governor’s office has not responded with any comments about the idea yet.

