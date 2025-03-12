Prince George’s Co. job fair draws more than 1,000 former, current federal workers

Dozens of state and local agencies and private sector representatives gave out water bottles, while some employers offered job interviews on the spot. Despite recent layoffs, there was optimism in the air.

More than 1,000 people streamed into the ballroom of a hotel in College Park, Maryland, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in hopes of finding new job opportunities following recent federal layoffs.(WTOP/John Domen) More than 1,000 people streamed into the ballroom of a hotel in College Park, Maryland, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in hopes of finding new job opportunities following recent federal layoffs.(WTOP/John Domen) More than 1,000 people streamed into the ballroom of a hotel in College Park, Maryland, Wednesday in hopes of finding new job opportunities following recent federal layoffs.

The job fair was organized for current and former federal workers. Dozens of state and local agencies and private sector representatives were there giving out water bottles and goody bags.

Some employers were even offering job interviews on the spot if certain skills matched up. Despite recent layoffs that left many federal workers out of a job, there was optimism in the air.

“I was obtaining a new position with USAID and before I was even able to start … with the executive order that was put in place, I wasn’t able to start,” said Ashley Williams of Upper Marlboro.

President Donald Trump’s administration issued the order in January to freeze foreign assistance and funding in an effort to gut the U.S. Agency for International Development. USAID staff were then pulled off the job through forced leaves and firing, The Associated Press reported.

Williams said she has several certifications in administrative support and project coordination, as well as information technology skills.

“I just hope that everybody is able to find something because these are hard times,” she said.

Earl Hawkins, of Upper Marlboro, found out he got let go from the General Services Administration last week after 30 years in the federal government.

“Thank God I’m a data guy. Data is the new bible across jobs in corporations,” Hawkins said.

Jonathan Hairston, of Accokeek, said he thinks he is in good shape to find a job since he specializes in artificial intelligence.

“I felt like the work I was doing was very integral to what the federal government’s plans and purpose was — to bring in top AI talent into the federal workforce because we were behind in that aspect,” Hairston said. “I felt like the work I was doing was very important. I still think it’s going to be important.”

Acting Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson said it’s still too early to assess how big of an impact the layoffs will be on the county.

“The county government is trying to respond to the need as best we can,” Jackson said.

Not everyone who showed up was a current or former federal employee. Other job seekers said the job market is already pretty saturated.

“What I’m finding is the best thing to do is network,” said Rachel Anderson, of Rockville. “LinkedIn, yeah you’ll learn about something, but you have to really network.”

She was there with sales and marketing experience, and she came optimistic that her skills and energy will help some of the companies that were there.

Anderson’s advice to those transitioning from the public to the private sector is not to sell yourself short.

“I would really do a skills assessment. If you’ve been in the government sector for a while and that’s what you focused on, you might have some blinders on,” she said. “So take the blinders off, assess what you’ve done, go look, and show up because you never know what’s going to translate into a role that someone might be hiring for.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.