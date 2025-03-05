5,000 tune in to Maryland town hall on federal job cuts

Thousands of people seeking answers about the recent federal job cuts tuned into a virtual town hall with Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who called for people to mobilize and pressure the White House.

At its peak, over 5,000 people were listening in, asking questions and voicing their concerns. Among them, some asked about what programs were available to support contractors? How they can still sustain the state’s economy? And what can they, as Marylanders, do to “fight back?”

Moore told those listening that he’s sympathetic to what they’re going through, adding, “You deserve better.”

He outlined some of the programs that can be found online to help people who have lost jobs and announced a new initiative.

“Maryland is officially partnering with the nonprofit organization Work For America, to help us recruit and retain public servants who want to work in state government,” he said.

Moore also told attendees that there is hope, but people need to mobilize.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing here in Maryland. So, we cannot control the actions of this White House, but we can control how we respond,” he said.

Moore also said the state will continue to put pressure on the federal government to follow through on the commitment to build a new FBI headquarters in Greenbelt.

“On every single basis, this has been a long, transparent process that Greenbelt won this competition for the new FBI building and we are ready to go,” Moore said regarding reaching out to members of Congress.

President Donald Trump recently said he would stop the move to Greenbelt and instead build a new FBI headquarters in D.C.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser seemingly agreed with the president, saying the new headquarters would “create a nexus with the rest of our vision for the downtown.”

On Friday, Moore and the Maryland’s Democratic lawmakers in Congress released a joint statement, vowing to continue fighting for the headquarters to be built in Greenbelt.

“The GSA selected Greenbelt for the new, consolidated FBI headquarters because it is the best site, offering the lowest price and the best value to taxpayers,” they said. “We will continue working to bring the headquarters to Maryland.”

