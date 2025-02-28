Prince George’s Co. schools hope to help students address mental health with school health fair

Springing into better health, especially mental health, is at the heart of Prince George's County Public Schools' health fair Saturday.

Springing into better health, especially mental health, is at the heart of Prince George’s County Public Schools’ health fair on Saturday.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Largo High School, and students in grades six through 12 can get sports physicals and vaccines. But the school system sees an opportunity for parents to learn more about the offerings provided by Hazel Health, which provides mental health services to students.

“I know in my experience with working with the students, there’s increased anxiety levels with students, and they’re having issues with coping skills,” said Dr. Tamara Frazier, a wellness coordinator with the school system. “So there’s definitely, definitely been a significant increase in the need for mental health services.”

Parents will have access to information about supporting their children’s physical and mental health at the fair. Representatives from Hazel Health will also be there to talk.

“It’s a very simple process for families to enroll their students,” said Peter Kelpin with Hazel Health. “Guardians can directly refer their students to care, and then we also work with nurses who work with families to determine if Hazel services are appropriate for their students.”

While insurance is accepted, some students can access both mental and physical health services for free. Hazel offers virtual services as well.

Yoga and Zumba classes are on the fair’s schedule as well. For those who can’t make it, the school system said they can still reach out to Hazel Health directly if they want to find out more information about the services available. School nurses and counselors are also readily available to provide more information.

