Leaders push Prince George’s Co. schools to do something about cellphones

An increasing number of school systems around the D.C. region have policies that govern cellphone use inside the classroom — Prince George’s County, Maryland, isn’t one of them.

As it stands, the decision on such policies is left up to local school systems, which is why some leaders in Prince George’s County are pushing for action.

Last week, Council member Wanika Fisher unveiled a resolution urging Prince George’s County Public Schools to come up with a policy to keep cellphones out of classrooms. The resolution isn’t binding — the county council can’t force the school system to act — but she’s hoping to accelerate the conversation.

“I think it’s going to help with classroom behavior,” Fisher said. “Bullying was huge for me. You know, just the different incidents I see. An incident happens and then it lives in infinity, with a picture taken of a child and things like that … and that notification pinging constantly and not paying attention in class.”

Superintendent Millard House said he’s on board, at least from his perspective as a parent. But that doesn’t mean other parents around the county feel the same way, and he admitted as much.

“What we know currently is that there hasn’t necessarily been an appetite from a community standpoint,” House said. “I would much rather see it happen at the state level, versus us having to engage with our community, and our community saying ‘no,’ and then we’re having to impose something. That’s not the route that you want to take. You want to ensure that community is on board.”

Around the D.C. region, policies vary. In D.C., it’s up to each school. But school systems in Virginia have already taken action, either on their own initiative or because they had to once the state board of education got involved. Students in neighboring Calvert County, Maryland, are prohibited from using cellphones in school. Others allow them to be used during lunch breaks and between classes.

In the meantime, Prince George’s County has been piloting different policies at a handful of schools, and House said the school system is monitoring the impacts there. It’s clear the conversation is only beginning at both the county and state levels.

“The Board of Education looks forward to collaborating closely with PGCPS administration” on a new policy, said board chair Lolita Walker in a statement to WTOP.

She suggested a statewide policy is in the works, and promised the county’s “approach will also include public feedback from parents, scholars, and community members to ensure we reflect the values and needs of our district, particularly because we recognize there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution.”

Whether it comes from the county or the state, Council chair Jolene Ivey said something should be done about phones.

“I think parents understand it. I think even students might not agree with it, but they understand that when it comes to cellphone use in school, it’s just not helpful,” Ivey said. “You’re in school to learn. It’s really hard to learn when you’re distracted by TikTok and Instagram and when you’re texting your friends.”

Neither Fisher nor Ivey seemed concerned about the worry parents won’t be able to reach their kids during the day, with Ivey noting her generation survived without cellphones. Fisher said Apple AirTags (which track location) can still be put in a student’s backpack.

“On weekends, there’s tons of time for social media and phones,” Fisher said. “But I don’t think it’s really bringing the academic success and the socialization that our kids need.”

On that, House is in agreement.

“Social media and cellphones have really become a major disruption and I’m interested in seeing what those conversations look like at the state level,” House said.

And conversations between state and local leaders and parents are likely to heat up in the coming months, both as a way to hear feedback but also as a way to get parents on board with the idea the policy appears likely to change in the future.

“I think that will be a major part of what happens,” House said.

“Whether it’s at the state legislature, whether it’s at the state board level, whether it’s at the school district level,” he added. “What I do know is that each one of those levels, there are conversations happening right now.”

