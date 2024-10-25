Prince George’s public schools announces big expansion of mental health offerings

Prince George's County Public Schools announced more than $24 million in grants that will bring in 18 different nonprofits to help students with mental health in schools across the county.

PGCPS leaders hold a giant check for $24 million while announcing the funding will go toward mental health services. (WTOP/John Domen) PGCPS leaders hold a giant check for $24 million while announcing the funding will go toward mental health services. (WTOP/John Domen) The mental health of students garners more focus these days, and it’s something Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House has emphasized since he arrived on the job in 2023.

On Friday, the school system announced more than $24 million in grants that will bring in 18 different nonprofits to help students in schools across the county. The money comes from the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission and the Consortium on Coordinated Community Supports.

“Thanks to their efforts, this program will offer year-round access to health support for students,” House said. “This funding will allow for us to expand mental health services across the district, providing a broader range of care to really meet the growing needs of our school.”

On hand to sign and deliver a massive check to celebrate the moment was state Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk.

“This is a critical moment for our community in Prince George’s County,” Peña-Melnyk said. “We’re so polarized. Everything that’s going on in the world, social media, these are not the times when we grew up. Our kids face a lot of a lot of issues and problems. So, today is about more than just new services of these 18 organizations. It is also about creating a future where every child can thrive academically, emotionally and mentally.”

The consortium that helped disburse the grants was created under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future plan. Statewide, there are 137 grants worth about $114 million going to schools from Garrett County to the Eastern Shore.

“These grants have collectively served more than 26,000 children in just their first four months,” said Gloria Brown Burnett, deputy secretary in the state Department of Human Services and a former Prince George’s County director of social services.

She also serves on the consortium.

“The consortium is currently funding services in more than 60% of Maryland’s public schools statewide,” Brown Burnett said. “Over 400 staff have been hired by our grantee organizations to do this important work.”

The nonprofits that earned grants to help students in the county vary in specialty, as well as the amount of funding they got. Different programs will also target students of varying ages, as well as their families. Some offer in-person services, while others offer telehealth opportunities. Focus areas include stress and anxiety and other behavioral health concerns, as well as intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“If a child is not OK between the years, we can’t expect for them to be able to really gain the momentum that we want them to gain to be college and career ready,” House said.

The announcement was made at Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, where one senior at the school agreed on the importance of offering these types of services.

“Mental health is important because it affects how we handle stress, schoolwork and relationships,” said Alonda Munoz. “Without good mental health, these challenges can lead to stress, anxiety and burnout, making it harder to focus, stay motivated or enjoy learning. When we take care of our mental health, we can focus better, feel more motivated and stay balanced, even when things get tough.”

