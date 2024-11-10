Live Radio
Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Oxon Hill

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 10, 2024, 1:57 PM

A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Saturday evening, police said.

Prince George’s County police said the accident happened on Wheeler Road near Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three vehicles along the road. The man, who was in one of the vehicles, was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other drivers were reported injured in the crash.

Police said they’re still trying to figure out what caused the deadly crash. Officials haven’t publicly identified the man who died.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

Below is a map of the area where the crash took place:

Map of Oxon Hill three-vehicle crash
(Courtesy Google Maps)

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

ilyons@wtop.com

