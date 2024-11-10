Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Oxon Hill

A man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Saturday evening, police said.

Prince George’s County police said the accident happened on Wheeler Road near Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three vehicles along the road. The man, who was in one of the vehicles, was seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No other drivers were reported injured in the crash.

Police said they’re still trying to figure out what caused the deadly crash. Officials haven’t publicly identified the man who died.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

