Jonathan Alger to step down after 2 years as American University’s president

Jonathan Alger announced plans to step down as American University's president Wednesday, after two years in the role, and transition to an America 250 fellowship on democracy.

Jonathan Alger announced plans Wednesday to step down as American University’s president after two years in the role and transition to an America 250 fellowship on democracy and education.

Alger is leaving the presidency to become the first America 250 Fellow, an appointed role with two higher education associations.

His last day as president is June 30.

The AU Board of Trustees has appointed David Marchick, dean of the Kogod School of Business, as interim president, a role he will assume July 1, according to a news release from university.

In a letter addressed to the AU Community, Alger emphasized his passion for higher education and “its role in supporting and sustaining a vibrant, pluralistic democracy.”

“Two years ago when I joined AU, we could not have predicted the challenges that emerged to that vital mission,” Alger continued. “As I contemplated how best to contribute in this pivotal moment, I was drawn to the opportunity to engage across the entire ecosystem. Building on my decades of frontline leadership, I am excited that my next chapter will help shape the national dialogue on the future of higher education.”

The fellowship is part of a partnership between the American Council on Education and the American Association of Colleges and Universities.

Alger described his new role as a “fellowship created to advance the role of colleges and universities in strengthening democratic institutions, civic learning, and informed citizenship as our nation commemorates its 250th anniversary while looking toward the future and the ongoing work of pursuing a ‘more perfect union.'”

According to a news release from the groups, “the fellowship will strengthen civic learning and democratic engagement across higher education,” through meetings, programming and collaborative initiatives.

“Jonathan Alger is an exceptional leader whose career reflects a deep commitment to democratic values, civil rights, and the civic purpose of higher education,” Ted Mitchell, president of ACE, wrote in the news release. “Launching this fellowship together with AAC&U is a historic step for our organizations, and Jon’s vision will be instrumental in helping campuses strengthen citizenship education at a moment when the nation needs it most.”

Before coming to American University in 2024, Alger spent 12 years as president of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

During his time at both JMU and AU, Alger has prioritized civic engagement. He founded the Civic Life Initiative at American.

“We are incorporating civic learning and civic skills across the curriculum and are part of national efforts to model how all students can learn to engage constructively across differences,” Alger wrote.

Alger said he plans to stay on AU’s roster as a senior fellow for civic leadership.

Marchick, who is stepping in as interim president, has helped grow the business school, which has been ranked among the top schools nationally by U.S. News & World Report. He will serve as interim president until a replacement is picked.

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