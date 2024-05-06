Kaboom! New playgrounds coming to Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County Department of Parks and Recreation is teaming up with a Bethesda-based nonprofit to build more new playgrounds around the Maryland county.

Prince George’s County Department of Parks and Recreation announced it is teaming up with the Bethesda-based nonprofit Kaboom and that group’s “25 in 5 Initiative to End Playspace Inequity.”

Kaboom works to build new playgrounds in communities where the resources for new playground equipment isn’t as plentiful as it is in other communities. The 25 in 5 initiative promises to spend the next five years building new playgrounds in 25 such communities all around the country.

Prince George’s County is one of the first to be chosen.

“It’s been a win-win, because we’ve been able to service and reach more of the youth in Prince George’s County by providing these innovative and gorgeous playgrounds with Kaboom,” said Angel Waldron, with the county’s parks and rec department. “So we are thrilled with the partnership. We’ve gotten 10 projects down already and we’re looking forward to more.”

“We’re always going to keep going as long as we can,” said Jordan Hebert, Kaboom’s associate director of digital content and strategy. “We’ve made a minimum commitment of five years, but we’ve been working with this organization since before that,” and so the partnership could last beyond that.

Last week, a new playground opened at the Oakcrest Community Center in Capitol Heights. New playgrounds have also been built in Riverdale, Chillum and Fort Washington. The next one is expected to open in the Palmer Park area this summer.

“That’s where kids learn about all of their social peers,” said Hebert. “There’s physical play, there’s emotional benefits, getting kids outside, the benefits of nature.”

“It’s important for kids to get outside to get into their communities and play,” she added.

