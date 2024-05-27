Here’s how Alexandria businesses can get $7K in grant money

Small businesses in Alexandria, Virginia, have an opportunity to potentially get thousands of dollars in grant money through a program that “aims to assist businesses in overcoming challenges in accessing essential resources.”

The window for submitting applications opens Tuesday and runs through June 18.

Grants can provide capital for businesses to sustain or expand their operations.

Unlike loans, grants do not need to be repaid, which reduces the financial burden on business owners.

According to the program’s website, the money can “provide vital assistance to Alexandria’s small businesses, fostering a resilient and inclusive business environment within our community.

The program, which is offering businesses up to $7,000 in grant money, is being administered by the Latino Economic Development Center.

In order to qualify for assistance, businesses must be located in Alexandria, have 100 or fewer employees and business revenue in 2022 or 2023 that did not exceed $250,000.

If eligible applications exceed funds available for the program, businesses will then be prioritized, starting with those that have not previously received money from a federally-funded city grant.

The grant website includes a list of documents required to apply, including tax returns, a valid identification and a current business, professional and occupational license.