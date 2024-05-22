Former Prince George’s Co. deputy get 12 years behind bars for rape of ex-girlfriend

A former Prince George's County sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of raping his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child in 2022.

Brandon Burroughs, 37, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was convicted on a second-degree rape charge in February and has since been fired from the sheriff’s office. He was on the force for 10 years.

Burroughs went to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Oct. 22, 2022, and she asked him to leave, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office said in a news release. He refused, instead going into her bedroom and raping her while their then 1-year-old daughter was in another room in the home.

“The survivor had decided she no longer wanted to be in relationship with the defendant. He did not like that, and thus tried to force himself on her multiple times. And unfortunately in his last attempt, he sexually assaulted her,” Chanel Jackson, who prosecuted the case, said after Burroughs was convicted.

The rape was captured on a home audio recording, which was presented to the jury during trial.

The Prince George’s County Office of the Sheriff released a statement announcing Burroughs’ termination following Tuesday’s sentencing.

“As law enforcement officers, we took an oath to uphold the law and to protect the citizens of our County. Any member of our agency engaging in misconduct, whether on or off duty, will be held accountable for their actions. We remain committed to being transparent and professional in all our dealings, and we remain committed to strengthening the relationship with those we are sworn to serve,” Sheriff John Carr said.

