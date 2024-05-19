Live Radio
Is noise from Reagan National disturbing your peace? Sound off in a community survey

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

May 19, 2024, 6:24 PM

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s — noise pollution from Reagan National Airport!

Light sleepers living in the vicinity of Reagan National may be begrudgingly familiar with the sounds of airplanes taking off and landing. Now, DCA-adjacent residents can take part in a two-year airport noise mitigation study led by Prince George’s County, in partnership with Fairfax County and the City of Alexandria.

The study, which kicked off in May 2023, engages impacted neighborhoods and communities south of DCA through a community survey and public outreach meetings. Feedback collected from the study will be used to develop suggestions for mitigating airplane noise.

The community survey can be accessed online.

Prince George’s County says aircraft noise has become a significant concern for residents near DCA, a bustling transportation hub that set a passenger record last year.

“The noise from flights into and out of DCA significantly affects the quality of life for residents, especially those living along the Potomac River in Prince George’s County and surrounding jurisdictions,” the county said in a release.

Complaints can also be submitted on the DCA Reagan National website and viewed on the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s interactive Community Complaint Dashboard.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

