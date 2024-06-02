Virginia bicyclist struck and killed in Frederick County

Scott Cornell Binde, 64, of Alexandria, was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday.

A Virginia man was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday.

Maryland State Police said that officers responded to the intersection of U.S. Route 15 and Catoctin Furnace Road about a crash between a bicyclist and a vehicle just before 3:30 p.m.

Scott Cornell Binde, 64, of Alexandria was crossing Route 15 on Catoctin Furnace Road on his bicycle when he was struck by a Toyota 4Runner. He died at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Police said alcohol isn’t considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Northbound Route 15 was reopened to traffic about 3 hours after the deadly crash.

