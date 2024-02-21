Live Radio
Reagan National sets a passenger record

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

February 21, 2024, 3:40 PM

Reagan National and Dulles International airports in Virginia saw a combined 50.6 million total passengers in 2023, a record for the combined total.

Reagan National had 25.5 million passengers last year, up 6.2% from 2022, which was also a record year.

Dulles, one of the fastest-growing airports for international flights, saw 25.1 million passengers, topping pre-pandemic 2019. International passengers set a record 9.3 million, up 26.9% from 2022.

During 2023, eight new airlines began nonstop service at Dulles, ending the year with 42 airlines operating at the airport to 139 destinations — 59 of which are international.

Below are the 10-year passenger counts at Reagan national and Duless, which also visualizes the big drop in air travel during the pandemic.

(Courtesy Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority)

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

jclabaugh@wtop.com

