Reagan National sets a passenger record

Reagan National and Dulles International airports in Virginia saw a combined 50.6 million total passengers in 2023, a record for the combined total.

Reagan National had 25.5 million passengers last year, up 6.2% from 2022, which was also a record year.

Dulles, one of the fastest-growing airports for international flights, saw 25.1 million passengers, topping pre-pandemic 2019. International passengers set a record 9.3 million, up 26.9% from 2022.

During 2023, eight new airlines began nonstop service at Dulles, ending the year with 42 airlines operating at the airport to 139 destinations — 59 of which are international.

Below are the 10-year passenger counts at Reagan national and Duless, which also visualizes the big drop in air travel during the pandemic.

