Which roads in Arlington are closed Sunday for the Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic?

The 2024 Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic is taking place in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday and area roadways will be closed to accommodate the annual event.

The 2024 Clarendon Cup Cycling Classic is taking place in Arlington, Virginia, on Sunday and area roadways will be closed to accommodate the annual event.

The following roads will be closed to vehicle traffic in Clarendon and Crystal City until around 4 p.m., according to Arlington County police:

Clarendon Boulevard, from Washington Boulevard to N. Edgewood Street

N. Fillmore Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard — access to Clarendon Boulevard from N. Fillmore Street isn’t available

N. Garfield Street, from Clarendon Boulevard to Wilson Boulevard

N. Highland Street, from Washington Boulevard to 13th Street N. — people can access the public parking garage in the 1300 block of N. Highland Street

Washington Boulevard, from Kirkwood Road to N. Garfield Street

Washington Boulevard, from N. Garfield Street to 10th Street N. — westbound only

Wilson Boulevard, from 10th Street N. to Washington Boulevard

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Edgewood Street to N. Highland Street

Wilson Boulevard, from N. Highland Street to Washington Boulevard

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.