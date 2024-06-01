Gov. Moore to fly flags half-staff after arrest of suspect in murder of Maryland parole agent

The man suspected of killing a Maryland parole agent in a Chevy Chase apartment Friday night is in custody, officials said Saturday.

Montgomery County police said 54-year-old Emanuel Edward Sewell was found shortly after 5 p.m. while traveling on Interstate 64 near Hurricane, West Virginia. He’ll be extradited back to Montgomery County.

U.S. Marshals Task Force officers put Sewell — a registered sex offender — in custody after a traffic stop.

He stands accused of killing 33-year-old Davis Martinez, who was found with multiple injuries in the 2800 block of Terrace Drive when he went to “conduct a resident check” on Sewell.

Sewell has been charged with second-degree murder.

“This loss impacts not only his family, who we again send our deepest sympathies to as well, and colleagues, but also the community that he served. Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to ensure the safety of our community and the death of agent Martinez is a stark reminder of the dangers we face every day,” Police Chief Marcus Jones said during a Saturday news conference.

Carolyn J. Scruggs, secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, asked the public to keep Martinez’s family in their prayers.

“These are the unsung heroes that you often do not hear about, but they are part of law enforcement. And they do a great job every day,” she said.

Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement that Martinez “served with distinction and our state is safer because of him — our entire state grieves his loss along with those he held dear.”

“I would like to thank our dedicated law enforcement community for their relentless and successful efforts in apprehending the suspect and for their unwavering pursuit of justice for Agent Martinez, his family, his friends and colleagues.”

Moore ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Martinez.

The governor noted that Martinez is the first Maryland parole agent allegedly killed by a client while on duty.

According to police, around 5:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Terrace Drive in Chevy Chase for a welfare check on the probation agent who had not reported back to work after checking on Sewell at his residence.

Upon entering the apartment, police discovered Martinez. His exact cause of death has not been released by officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case should reach out to county police at (301) 279-8000 or by visiting the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County website. Police are offering a reward between $250 and $10,000 for any information that leads to Sewell’s arrest.

