1 dead, 4 injured in Prince George’s Co. crash, police say

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said one man is dead and four other people were hospitalized after a crash near the Snowden Pond area of Bowie on Saturday night.

The 4-vehicle crash happened in the 11000 block of Laurel Bowie Road at about 7:15 p.m. Prince George’s County police said.

One man died at the scene after he was extracted from his vehicle.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS officials told WTOP that four people from other vehicles involved in the crash were taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Laurel Bowie Road between Old Laurel Bowie Road and Powder Mill Road was closed for more than 8 hours while authorities investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.

A map of the area where the crash happened is below.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

