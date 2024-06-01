Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » There's no Q about…

There’s no Q about this BBQ: 14th Beltway BBQ Showdown is Sunday

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

June 1, 2024, 4:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Cue your barbies — the 14th Edition of The Beltway BBQ Showdown will be in Prince George’s County on Sunday.

The grub hub starts at noon at the Show Place Arena & Equestrian Center.

This “art of barbequing” event is “nationally sanctioned, as a Master’s Series Level Event, by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS).”

Thank you, Kansas.

Thousands are expected to be in attendance at the Upper Marlboro event.

Be aware, competitors won’t be selling their goods to the general public. They’ll be trying to earn their spot in Kansas City for the duration of the festival.

Beyond the BBQ, there will also be live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, a car, truck and bike show, vendors of BBQ/food, goods and crafts, plus a children’s/family activity area, according to a release.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

will.vitka@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up