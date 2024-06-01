There’s no Q about this BBQ: 14th Beltway BBQ Showdown is Sunday

Cue your barbies — the 14th Edition of The Beltway BBQ Showdown will be in Prince George's County on Sunday.

The grub hub starts at noon at the Show Place Arena & Equestrian Center.

This “art of barbequing” event is “nationally sanctioned, as a Master’s Series Level Event, by the Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS).”

Thank you, Kansas.

Thousands are expected to be in attendance at the Upper Marlboro event.

Be aware, competitors won’t be selling their goods to the general public. They’ll be trying to earn their spot in Kansas City for the duration of the festival.

Beyond the BBQ, there will also be live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, a car, truck and bike show, vendors of BBQ/food, goods and crafts, plus a children’s/family activity area, according to a release.

