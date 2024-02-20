Teens charged in Md. toddler’s death denied juvenile detention; possible gang affiliation cited

A 15-year-old boy from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old boy from Hyattsville are being charged as adults with first and second-degree murder in the Feb. 8 shooting death of a 2-year-old toddler who was hit by stray bullets.

Two Maryland teenagers charged with murder in this month’s shooting death of a toddler in Prince George’s County have been denied juvenile detention, with prosecutors citing concerns over possible gang affiliation.

A 15-year-old boy from Takoma Park and a 16-year-old boy from Hyattsville are being charged as adults with first and second-degree murder in the Feb. 8 deadly shooting of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres. A judge ordered both teens to be held without bond during their first court appearance Tuesday.

In Prince George’s County District Court, lawyers for the teens argued they should be moved to juvenile detention. Judge Bryon Bereano denied that request, ordering the boys to remain in the adult detention center.

“Generally, we support transferring juveniles to a juvenile facility, even if they are charged with adult offenses,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said during a news conference following the court hearing.

“However, in certain cases, where we are concerned about, let’s say gang affiliation and individuals who may be known to each other being housed in the same facility, our position really reflects our goal of public safety for everyone, including those who are detained,” she added.

When asked if she was concerned whether there was gang affiliation in this case, Braveboy responded, “That is possible; yes, it’s possible.”

Two men, 28-year-old Johnny Alejandro Turcios and 33-year-old Israel Fuentes Jr., are also being held without bond on murder charges in connection with Poou-Caceres’ death.

According to authorities, the teenagers were part of a group that exchanged gunfire with at least one other group that included Turcios and Fuentes Jr. The 2-year-old and his 17-year-old mother were walking nearby in the Langley Park neighborhood and were struck by stray bullets. Both were taken to the hospital, where the toddler later died.

Braveboy said Tuesday the investigation remains open and there may be additional arrests.

Last week, investigators released video of two other “persons of interest” in the case. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to arrests and indictments.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

