VIDEO: Police looking for 2 more ‘persons of interest’ in fatal shooting of 2-year-old in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have released video of two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old in Langley Park last week.

The Feb. 7 video shows two people inside a gas station on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. Police said both of them arrived at the gas station in a 2003 gold Ford Explorer that had been carjacked earlier that morning. Suspects in the deadly Feb. 8 shooting of 2-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres drove off in the same SUV, police said.

Police have arrested two other men in connection with the toddler’s killing. Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, and Israel Fuentes Jr., 33, both face murder charges and are being held without bond.

According to charging documents, Turcios and Fuentes were in an argument with a group of other men over drug distribution territory before they opened fire on the group and got into the carjacked Ford Explorer.

The 2-year-old and his 17-year-old mother were both hit by stray bullets and taken to the hospital, where the toddler died.

The carjacked Ford connected to the shooting was found with an AK-47 style gun inside, which matched the shell casings near the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information on the identities of the two persons of interest shown in the video to call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers online. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

WTOP’s Ciara Wells and Scott Gelman contributed to this report.

