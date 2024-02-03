3-year-old dead, mother injured after shooting outside Prince George’s Co. apartment complex

A 3-year-old boy is dead and his mother was injured after a Thursday night shooting outside an apartment complex in the Langley Park neighborhood of Maryland.

Authorities said it happened in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street around 5:35 p.m.

A detective working in the area rushed to the scene after hearing gunshots.

At a news conference, Prince George’s County Deputy Chief Barry Stanton called the shooting a “senseless act of violence that no community should accept, ever.”

“This is trauma not only to the family but in the community,” he said.

“I can only pray that they weren’t trying to kill a child.”

The mother of the child was also shot and is in stable condition, according to Assistant Police Chief Vernon Hale III. “She’s breathing,” Hale said at a news conference.

Traffic is being restricted as the investigation continues.

Below is a map of the area where it happened:

Police are actively investigating this case and are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

