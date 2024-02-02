2 arrested in fatal shooting of toddler in Langley Park

Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that claimed the life of a 2-year-old boy in Langley Park, Maryland, police said Friday.

They are identified as Israel Fuentes Jr., 33, of Lewisdale and Johnny Alejandro Turcios, 28, also of Lewsidale. At a news conference, Prince George’s County Police Assistant Chief Vernon Hale said both men are charged with first- and second-degree murder.

The toddler, who was fatally shot Thursday night, was identified as Jeremy Poou-Caceres, of Chillum.

The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Kanawha Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

“It appears that last night, at least four individuals were in a carjacked gold SUV, got out, and began shooting at another group of individuals,” Hale said, adding that police haven’t had a chance to contact the second group.

“Those individuals may have fired back — unconfirmed at this time,” Hale said.

Poou-Caceres and his mother were walking nearby when they were struck by stray bullets, police said.

Hale said police located the empty carjacked vehicle later in the night. They also found “a weapon that will likely fit the ballistics of the bullets that killed baby Jeremy.”

He added that police are still looking for two more suspects from the carjacked vehicle.

“The dedicated detectives who are assigned to this case haven’t been home since the murder,” Hale said in a news release.

“They have worked with fierce determination to identify those responsible for taking the life of this innocent child. We hope these two arrests provide some comfort to Jeremy’s grieving family. This investigation is far from over. We will not stop until everyone involved in this murder is in custody.”

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

