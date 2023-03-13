Red Cross honors Prince George’s Co. community members for life-saving efforts

Several Prince George's County community members were honored by the Red Cross Monday for their life-saving efforts.

When Larry Harris collapsed and fell off a treadmill at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Maryland, in August, staff didn’t waste any time.

Teisha Womack, Scott McNichols and Thomas Clerkley quickly sprung into action. Womack was preparing to leave work, but remained on site. McNichols started CPR, and Womack spoke to the 911 operator to ensure they had all of the correct information.

It was senior day at the facility, and many stood and watched in tears. Others started prayer circles. Then, Clerkley started compressions. It was his first time administering CPR.

In the aftermath of his fall, Harris needed bypass surgery, which was followed by 12 weeks of rehab. Months after the incident, he said he’s feeling “very good” and remains grateful for life-saving measures the staff took.

“I just want to submit my gratitude,” Harris said. “Not enough ‘thank yous’ can say what I feel.”

Womack, McNichols and Clerkley were among those recognized by the Red Cross at the Maryland facility Monday. They received a Lifesaving Award, given to those who use lifesaving skills to save or sustain life. The American Red Cross has been honoring such efforts since 1911, according to a news release.

“It means a lot, I didn’t expect it,” Womack said. “I don’t really need the recognition, but it does feel good to be recognized for saving a life.”

While the recognition is nice, Clerkley said, “those weren’t the reasons why we jumped into action.”

Harris, who is in his 60s, said he found out he has coronary artery disease, which is hereditary.

“You could do everything right, but there’s certain things you have no control over,” he said. “For me, it’s genetics.”

The agency also recognized Benjamin Moon, a Bladensburg police officer who saved a Prince George’s County resident whose family members found unconscious in October.

Moon was unsure what he was responding to, because the call to dispatchers was labeled as “unknown trouble,” which sometimes happens when someone dials 911 and then immediately hangs up.

Moon arrived at the apartment building to a frantic caretaker, describing a 24-year-old woman who has cerebral palsy and wasn’t breathing. He noticed a “faint pulse,” and started compressions until paramedics arrived.

About a week prior, Moon had received a refresher on how to administer CPR. As one of the paramedics left the apartment, he told Moon he had likely saved the girl’s life.

“I felt a little silly being here, because I just felt like I was doing my job,” Moon said. “I know it sounds like a cliché, but I really did. (I) don’t really do this for recognition.”

He said everyone should learn basic live-saving measures.

“Especially in a life-saving emergency, every minute, every second counts, makes a difference,” Moon said.