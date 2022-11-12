Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Prince George’s Co.

A man was killed in what police said was a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County, Maryland.
The Greenbelt Police Department responded to reports around 11 a.m. Saturday of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road. Officers found the man and declared him dead on the scene.
Police have not identified the victim of the presumed hit-and-run. They have not released information on a suspect either.
The Prince George’s County Police Department crash reconstruction team will lead the investigation, officials said.
PEDESTRIAN FATALITY: On November 12, 2022 at 11:16am, officers responded to the report of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Ave NB and Greenbelt Rd. Officers located the male, and determined he was deceased. Preliminarily, this appears to be a pedestrian hit and run.
— Greenbelt Police (@greenbeltpolice) November 12, 2022