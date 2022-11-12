Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Prince George’s Co.

A man was killed in an apparent hit and run in Prince George’s County, Maryland, authorities said after responding to reports around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Greenbelt Police Department responded to reports around 11 a.m. Saturday of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road. Officers found the man and declared him dead on the scene.

Police have not identified the victim of the presumed hit-and-run. They have not released information on a suspect either.

The Prince George’s County Police Department crash reconstruction team will lead the investigation, officials said.