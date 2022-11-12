ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Prince George’s Co.

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

November 12, 2022, 9:53 PM

A man was killed in what police said was a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The Greenbelt Police Department responded to reports around 11 a.m. Saturday of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road. Officers found the man and declared him dead on the scene.

Police have not identified the victim of the presumed hit-and-run. They have not released information on a suspect either.

The Prince George’s County Police Department crash reconstruction team will lead the investigation, officials said.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

