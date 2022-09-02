DC man gets more than 2 consecutive life sentences for ‘jealousy’ killings

A D.C. man has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 40 years, following his conviction earlier this year in a double murder in Maryland.

Trevor Frazier, 24, and Raymond Giles, 26, were found shot to death on Fable Drive in Capitol Heights in 2019 “because of jealousy,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.

“Because of jealousy harbored by Rendell Johnson, these two young men were taken away from their families because Rendell Johnson could not accept the fact that a woman that he wanted did not want him,” she said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Smith said Johnson contacted Frazier more than 60 times in a four- to five-hour period, which he described as “strange.”

The woman at the heart of the case also proved to be a valuable witness.

“The witness told police that the defendant had threatened her and told her that he would kill her and anyone that she had slept with,” Smith said. “The witness did, in fact, reveal to the defendant that she had in fact cheated on him with Mr. Frazier; and during an argument, he told her that he shot Trevor and that Raymond was ‘collateral damage.'”

Following the emotional sentencing hearing, Braveboy also took the opportunity to bring up her office’s successes in murder cases.

“Last year, we had a 98% conviction rate,” Braveboy said. “Our police department’s homicide unit is one of the best in the country. They close more case than most departments here in the U.S.

“Prince George’s County is not a place that you can commit a homicide and just get away with it,” she added. “Prince George’s County is not where you want to come and commit this type of crime because you won’t get away with it.”