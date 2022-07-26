WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 'This case was about…

‘This case was about jealousy’: Double murder conviction for DC man

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

July 26, 2022, 6:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Justice has been served in a three-year-old murder case in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

A D.C. man has been convicted of killing two other men after he became jealous that his girlfriend had cheated on him with one of the victims.

“This case was about jealousy — jealousy and a horrific tragedy,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Rendell Markeith Johnson, 25, told his girlfriend that if she ever cheated on him, he would kill her, as well as anyone she cheated on him with.

In April 2019, the girlfriend confessed to Johnson that she had cheated on him with 24-year-old Trevor Frazier. She also said Frazier often carried a gun.

On April 7, 2019, Frazier and Raymond Giles, 26, were shot and killed on Fable Drive in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Johnson then admitted to his girlfriend that he had shot both men in the head while they were in a car. Giles had escaped from the car and was shot again in the back.

After a monthslong investigation, police arrested Johnson in July 2019.

Prince George’s County prosecutors used phone data and records in investigating the case against Johnson.

He had borrowed a neighbor’s cellphone, which was left at the scene of the shooting. Phone records show that Frazier received a call from that number shortly before he was shot.

In total, Johnson contacted Frazier over 60 times in the two days leading up to the shooting, using a Wi-Fi-only phone, his grandmother’s phone and his neighbor’s phone.

The jury deliberated for two hours and handed down guilty verdicts Monday for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in a violent crime.

Johnson now faces a potential sentence of life in prison without parole.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Trump administration officials dust off Schedule F, agency relocation plans if reelected

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

Air Force hackathons show some ways security can be too much of a good thing

Small business contract awards in 2021 reach all-time high

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up