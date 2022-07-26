A D.C. man has been convicted of killing two other men after he became jealous that his girlfriend had cheated on him with one of the victims.

Justice has been served in a three-year-old murder case in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

“This case was about jealousy — jealousy and a horrific tragedy,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy.

Rendell Markeith Johnson, 25, told his girlfriend that if she ever cheated on him, he would kill her, as well as anyone she cheated on him with.

In April 2019, the girlfriend confessed to Johnson that she had cheated on him with 24-year-old Trevor Frazier. She also said Frazier often carried a gun.

On April 7, 2019, Frazier and Raymond Giles, 26, were shot and killed on Fable Drive in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Johnson then admitted to his girlfriend that he had shot both men in the head while they were in a car. Giles had escaped from the car and was shot again in the back.

After a monthslong investigation, police arrested Johnson in July 2019.

Prince George’s County prosecutors used phone data and records in investigating the case against Johnson.

He had borrowed a neighbor’s cellphone, which was left at the scene of the shooting. Phone records show that Frazier received a call from that number shortly before he was shot.

In total, Johnson contacted Frazier over 60 times in the two days leading up to the shooting, using a Wi-Fi-only phone, his grandmother’s phone and his neighbor’s phone.

The jury deliberated for two hours and handed down guilty verdicts Monday for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in a violent crime.

Johnson now faces a potential sentence of life in prison without parole.