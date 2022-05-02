Man wounded in Greenbelt police shooting after mental health call

Police in Greenbelt, Maryland, shot and wounded a man Monday morning after responding to a call for someone experiencing mental health issues.

Officers were called to a house on Plateau Place about 10:30 a.m. for the report of a suicidal male, according to Greenbelt police spokeswoman Hannah Glasgow. The man who was shot was the one who called officers to the house, she said.

“Officers were dispatched to the scene. When they encountered that subject, an officer-involved shooting ensued,” Glasgow said.

It’s unclear what led to police shooting the man. Two officers responded to the house, but it’s not clear if both officers fired their weapons or how many shots were fired.

“They were going for a mental health call, with someone experiencing mental health issues,” Glasgow told reporters. “And this is unfortunately the outcome.”

The man was taken to the hospital. Glasgow said she did not have an update on his condition.

The officers who responded to the house were wearing body cameras, and the footage is expected to be released in the coming days, Glasgow said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is now taking the lead in the investigation, and Greenbelt police are assisting, she said.

Joanne Ward, a neighbor, said she saw two police cars arrive in the neighborhood shortly before the shooting Monday morning.

“I knew something was going on, and I looked out around and I could see them coming up the court,” she said. “And I thought it was probably just a neighbor complaint.”

She said she saw another two cars speeding down the street. “And then very shortly after that, I heard five gunshots,” she said.

Ward, who’s lived on Plateau Place for 23 years, said she didn’t believe she knew the man well.

“I’m just praying that he’s OK and he gets the help he needs,” she said.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.