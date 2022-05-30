Man dies after water rescue in Potomac River

A man is dead despite multiple attempts at a water rescue in the Potomac River in Fort Washington, Maryland, Monday evening

Emergency crews in Prince George’s County responded to a call for a water rescue at the 11500 block of Riverview Road around 6 p.m.

According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, a 37-year-old man jumped from an anchor vessel into the water and began to yell for help.

Another person on the vessel threw him a life jacket, but the man was unable to put it on and fell unconscious.

Someone on a nearby boat pulled the man out of the water and tried to give him CPR until emergency crews arrived at the scene.

The man was being taken to the hospital when he later died

Police have not identified the man at this time.

On Sunday, a man drowned after being overtaken by the current while swimming in the Chesapeake Bay.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.