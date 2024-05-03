Prince George’s Co. school system holds first-ever LGBTQ+ summit this weekend

Prince George's County Public Schools is holding its inaugural Pride Summit, offering a list of sessions and workshops for students, staff and parents of LGBTQ+ students.

When Prince George’s County Public Schools superintendent Millard House visited students and schools around the county at the start of the school year, one of the complaints he heard came from students in the LGBTQ+ community, who felt they weren’t being heard or that their needs were being met. This weekend, the school system is hoping to address those concerns.

The county school system is holding its inaugural Pride Summit, offering a list of sessions and workshops for students, staff and parents of LGBTQ+ students.

“Prince George’s County Public Schools is truly committed to making sure that every student who enters our doors feels welcomed, feels accepted, feels appreciated and knows that the adults that are here … will make sure that we are supporting their development and their needs,” said Sheila Jackson, director of the department of family and community partnerships.

“It’s very important for our students to know that the adults who are the leaders in their lives understand and are knowledgeable about what their needs might be, what their experience is,” she added.

The summit is being held virtually.

Those who are registered will see a video prepared by students who will discuss their experiences in the school system.

Then students who are taking part in the summit will also get more information about what support and resources exist, including mental and physical health, as well as what rights they have.

They’ll also learn more about starting their own Gender Sexuality Alliance at school. While that’s happening, parents, staff, and others will hear more about how they can provide support and be an ally for those who need one.

“It’s about supporting and embracing all students, regardless of who they are,” Jackson said. “It doesn’t matter how you look, it doesn’t matter how you dress, what shoes you wear. What matters is that you are a member of this community and we are charged with supporting you.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.