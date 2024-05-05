Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Largo woman found shot dead inside car

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

May 5, 2024, 12:02 AM

A 20-year-old Largo, Maryland, woman is dead after being found shot inside her car found in a ditch.

According to Maryland State Police, Nyah Strong Hairston was located shortly before 10:45 p.m. Friday in her Nissan Versa near southbound Interstate 495 before Landover Road.

She was found unresponsive.

According to state police, she had suffered a gunshot wound. Hairston was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Trauma Center for medical treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 443-829-9227.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

