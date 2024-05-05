Largo woman found shot dead inside car

A 20-year-old Largo, Maryland, woman is dead after being found shot inside her car found in a ditch.

A 20-year-old Largo, Maryland, woman is dead after being found shot inside her car found in a ditch.

According to Maryland State Police, Nyah Strong Hairston was located shortly before 10:45 p.m. Friday in her Nissan Versa near southbound Interstate 495 before Landover Road.

She was found unresponsive.

According to state police, she had suffered a gunshot wound. Hairston was taken to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Trauma Center for medical treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or may have information regarding the person or persons responsible is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 443-829-9227.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.