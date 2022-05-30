RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops entering Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine | EU leaders wrestle with Russia oil embargo | Battles in east as Zelenskyy visits front |
Man drowns off shore near Sandy Point State Park

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

May 30, 2022, 12:37 PM

A man drowned Sunday after he was overtaken by the current while swimming in the Chesapeake Bay near Sandy Point State Park, police said.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said their officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man being pulled from the water around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Family members told police that the family was out fishing when the man jumped into the bay to cool off. The man was then swept away by the current, according to authorities.

Police said people on another boat found the man, pulled him out of the water and brought him to the marina, where responders attempted to revive him.

Officers, and then emergency personnel, began performing lifesaving rescue measures on the man, but were unable to resuscitate him.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Below is the area where the drowning took place:

