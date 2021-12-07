Prince George’s Co. man, 30, charged with killing his dad, 73

A man has been charged with murder after police in Prince George's County said he killed his father Friday night.

A man has been charged with murder after police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said he killed his father Friday night.

Police said that Nigel Hernandez, 30, of Lanham, is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the murder of his dad, Andres Hernandez, 73, of Lanham.

Andres Hernandez was found unresponsive outside of his home on the 9500 block of Woodberry Street when officers conducted a welfare check late Friday night.

Authorities ruled his death a homicide after an autopsy determined the cause of his death was blunt force trauma and stab wounds.

Police said that the motive remains under investigation.

Prince George’s County police said Nigel Hernandez fled the area after the homicide. Virginia State Police took him into custody during a traffic stop in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Hernandez remains in custody in Albemarle County, Virginia, and is awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

