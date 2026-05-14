DC road closures, parking restrictions in effect for festival, run, America 250 event, graduation

Three special events in the District will cause interruptions when driving downtown this weekend.

Four special events in the District will cause interruptions when driving downtown this weekend.

On Saturday, the 21st annual National Asian Heritage Festival, also known as Fiesta Asia, will shut down most of Pennsylvania Avenue NW with dragon and lion dances.

The event is free and attendees are advised to take public transportation or alternative types of transit.

On Saturday from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW

6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 6th Street and 3rd Street NW

On Saturday, from approximately 2 a.m. to 10 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

4th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Madison Drive NW

Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street NW

Sixth Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW may be closed to vehicle traffic if deemed necessary due to public safety and traffic mitigation decisions.

Metro said that some buses will detour due to the street festival.

The following bus routes will detour:

D10 Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound toward Southern Avenue: Buses begin detouring on 13th Street, NW at E Street, resuming regular route on Pennsylvania Ave, SE at 6th Street.

D10 Pennsylvania Avenue westbound toward Kennedy Center: Buses begin detouring on North Carolina Avenue, SE at Pennsylvania Avenue, resuming regular route on 13th Street, NW at G Street.

Also on Saturday, streets around West Potomac Park will be closed for the Lawyers Have Heart 10K, 5K & Fun Walk. The annual event, raising awareness about heart health and CPR, is hosted by the American Heart Association.

On Saturday, from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

1200 block of Maiden Lane, SW

Maine Avenue from I-395 Westbound to Independence Avenue, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway Split to Route 66, NW

Theodore Roosevelt Bridge Ramp to Ohio Drive, NW

9th Street Tunnel ramp to Maine Ave, SW

Ohio Drive, SW from 23rd Street, SW to East Basin Drive, SW

Independence Avenue, SW from 14th Street, SW to 23rd Street, SW

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive, NW to Shoreham Hill

East and West Potomac Parks

East Basin Drive, SW

Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Ramp from Memorial Circle to Ohio Drive, SW

Homefront Drive, SW

Daniel Chester French Drive from Independence Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, SW

Maine Avenue at ramp from East Basin Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

17th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Parkway Drive, NW from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Rock Creek Parkway

15th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive, NW from 14th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive, NW from 14th Street, SW to 15th Street, SW

The following day, two events coincide on the National Mall, all the while closing streets and restricting parking.

George Washington University’s graduation commencement will take place between 15th Street and 17th Street. The “Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving” event is an event earmarked for America’s 250th anniversary; it will take place on the National Mall between 7th Street and 14th Street NW.

On Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street NW

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street NW

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue SW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 14th Street SW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue NW

On Sunday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

15th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue NW

Madison Drive from 7th Street to 14th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 7th Street to 14th Street SW

On Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

15th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue (southbound only)

7th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

Madison Drive from 4th Street to 7th Street NW

Jefferson Drive from 4th Street to 7th Street NW

12th Street Expressway (Tunnel)

On Sunday, the following street may be closed intermittently for public safety:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue NW to Independence Avenue SW

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