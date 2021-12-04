Man found unconscious in Prince George’s Co. dies

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating a man's death in Lanham Friday night.

Officers responded to a call for a wellness check on Woodberry Street near 96th Avenue at around 10:40 p.m. Once they arrived at the scene, police found a man unconscious on the ground.

Police said the man had “trauma to his body” but did not specify the type of injury. He would later died at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect and remain on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

