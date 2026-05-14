Arrest warrant issued for suspect in shooting at Cinco de Mayo celebration at Laurel restaurant

Police in Laurel, Maryland, have identified and issued an arrest warrant for the suspect connected to a triple shooting near a Cinco de Mayo celebration at a Mexican restaurant.

Police in Laurel, Maryland, have identified and issued an arrest warrant for the suspect connected to a triple shooting near a Cinco de Mayo celebration at a Mexican restaurant.

Michael Dakernu Dennah, 24, of Beltsville, faces attempted murder charges in connection with the May 5 shooting in the parking lot between the Amigos Mexican Grill and a Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant, in the 13600 block of Baltimore Avenue. Two people were also stabbed that night at that location in a separate incident.

The restaurant temporarily closed after city officials suspended Amigos’ use and occupancy permit, saying it misrepresented its security plan and use of space in relation to the Cinco de Mayo celebration. On Thursday, the restaurant said in a post on social media that it “reached an agreement with the city on reopening” and will reopen on Friday.

Before the violence broke out, police had been called to the shopping center about a large group gathered outside the Mexican restaurant.

“A party under two tents there had grown quite large; we became concerned with the impact the event was having on the greater area,” Laurel Police Chief Russell Hamill said.

Hamill said police, who were already monitoring the party, saw a fight break out and decided to shut it down early.

Police said two men and a woman were shot during the altercation and treated by officers at the scene.

“They came from around the back of the building and ran right into it, in order to help save those people,” Hamill said of police officers on the scene.

Police identified the alleged shooter using video footage from the scene, as well as by speaking to witnesses and using forensics analysis.

He faces three counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of second-degree attempted murder and at least three firearm related charges.

Dennah remains at large, according to police, who are asking anyone with information to call the Laurel Police Department 301-498-0092 or email the Laurel Police Tip Line. Police are also asking for photos and videos of the incident and are warning residents to consider Dennah armed and dangerous.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

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