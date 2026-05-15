Fairfax Co. parents concerned about students accessing ‘Five Nights at Epstein’s’ game at school

Concerned Fairfax County parents say students are bypassing school device restrictions to access games, pirated content and inappropriate sites.

A few years ago, Erin Dyal reviewed a list of websites her son visited on his Fairfax County school-issued device.

She flipped her phone horizontally to see the entire URLs, and noticed one had the phrase “history tutor.” Initially, she was confused. History was her son’s best subject, so it didn’t seem clear why he may need extra help.

Then, Dyal visited the website herself. She realized it wasn’t a history assistance tool. It was a gaming site.

Dyal is part of the parent-led group FCPS Parents for Intentional Technology, which has been advocating for stricter rules on screen time during the school day and urging division leaders to reconsider the one-to-one student device policy.

Part of the advocacy is raising awareness about inappropriate games and websites students are still accessing.

“There’s no way that they’re going to keep up with blocking these games,” Dyal said. “But at a minimum, they need to block peer-to-peer sharing. They need to plug the holes on all of these other leaks. And if students continue to get around them, then maybe that student just isn’t ready for a computer.”

Inside a shared Google Drive, Dyal said students seem to have access to games, pirated movies and entire seasons of shows. They may be logging into their own Gmail accounts and circumventing restrictions, she said, or they may also be accessing proxies.

Through all of that, several parents have observed students playing a game called “Five Nights at Epstein’s.” The game tasks users with trying to escape from financier and sex offender Jeffery Epstein’s private island.

“It’s alarming to hear that the kids are accessing that, and finding ways to work around the restrictions that we have set in our county,” Megan Durst, another parent, said.

Other games are gambling-related, Michelle Dirst, another member of the parents’ group, told WTOP.

What’s being done about content moderation

In a statement, a Fairfax County schools spokeswoman said the division uses a multilayered approach to prevent inappropriate access to content rather than depending on a single filter or blocklist.

“That includes content filtering, classroom monitoring tools, parent visibility tools, vendor escalation, cybersecurity monitoring, and school-based intervention,” the district said. “FCPS monitors new proxy site usage daily and is investing in additional resources to improve the speed of proxy blocking, with recent blocks being implemented substantially faster.

Asked specifically about student access to the game “Five Nights at Epstein’s,” a Montgomery County schools spokeswoman said the game has been flagged and the division is blocking it.

It’s also blocked in Prince William County schools, a spokeswoman told WTOP.

Loudoun County’s Department of Digital Innovation is aware of the game, and a spokesman said the district “has taken steps to ensure students cannot access it on their school issued devices. DDI is extremely vigilant and always on the lookout for sites, code and other inappropriate material that needs to be blocked from our devices and network.”

In Fairfax, Dyal said teachers are faced with challenges in their classrooms, because they didn’t sign up “to be laptop police.”

“But the gaming, there’s no reason why students should be playing games in class and people not shutting that down,” Dyal said.

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