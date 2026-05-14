County Executive Aisha Braveboy has teamed up with two-time Pro-Bowl player for the Eagles and 49ers and Prince George's County native Brian Westbrook to bring a bit of joy to all.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio Prince George's County Executive Aisha Braveboy teams up with the Brian Westbrook in the WTOP studio. (WTOP)

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. They’re not horsing around: Saddle up for Preakness Day in Prince George’s Co.

You don’t have to play the ponies to have a good time during the Preakness in Prince George’s County.

County Executive Aisha Braveboy has teamed up with two-time Pro-Bowl player for the Eagles and 49ers and Prince George’s County native Brian Westbrook to bring a bit of joy to all.

“We kicked it off last Sunday with a toasted Preakness brunch. This week we have a lot of events all across the county, including tomorrow evening at Clyopatra Wine and Vineyards,” Braveboy told WTOP.

“We will be having a Preakness celebration, and of course, we’ll be at Brian’s farm on Saturday morning.”

Braveboy said there are several locations around the county that will be showing the Preakness, such as Hennessy Creek and Arthur Wheeler distillery Saturday.

“So come out, buy local, share in the enjoyment with local businesses,” Braveboy said.

She added that a lot of people don’t realize that Prince George’s County is “the cradle of thoroughbred racing in the U.S.”

“Prince George’s County, in the late 1700s, was the place where racing really began,” she said. And the county “is really excited about being able to show our history and show our future working with folks like Brian Westbrook.”

Westbrook said his foundation “is built on being able to empower and educate young people.”

“We want to give them access to opportunity across the board,” he said. “It’s going to operate in a situation where it’s educational opportunities. We have agricultural data analytics classes and programs. We have athletic data analytics programs and classes. We have financial literacy, we have entrepreneurship, we have leadership classes.”

Westbrook made specific mention of the foundation’s “36 Ways” lesson program and its Junior Horse Master program.

The goal of which is to “try to teach community, to try to teach horsemanship and career development for our young people.”

More information is available at the Prince George’s County website.

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