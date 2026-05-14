Interior Secretary unveils plans for renovated East Potomac Golf course, fees

Plans for the renovation of East Potomac Golf Links in D.C. are coming into clearer view Thursday after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared on social media an image of the design.

Plans for the renovation of East Potomac Golf Links in D.C. are coming into clearer view Thursday after Interior Secretary Doug Burgum shared an image of the design on social media.

The image clears up some hotly debated issues surrounding the renovations, including whether or not walking and bike paths would be eliminated, and whether the park space beloved by D.C. residents would remain.

It also gives more insight into world-renowned golf course architect Tom Fazio’s vision for the prime piece of real estate that is East Potomac Park. Officials in President Donald Trump’s administration, and Trump himself, have touted plans of a “championship” caliber course worthy of hosting major championships and the Ryder Cup.

Excited to unveil the design for the East Potomac Golf Links renovation from Fazio Design. Like iconic public courses of Bethpage Black & Torrey Pines, East Potomac will offer locals—of the National Capital Region—championship-quality golf at affordable, highly discounted… pic.twitter.com/foLZAAcsj3 — Secretary Doug Burgum (@SecretaryBurgum) May 14, 2026

In the rendering, it appears the Ohio Drive loop around the peninsula that East Potomac Park occupies will remain. That will be a huge relief to those who use the path to walk, bicycle, fish and otherwise recreate in the area. Hains Point, the southern tip of the peninsula, also appears untouched in the design. Earlier indications sparked fear in locals that those resources would be eliminated to make way for the renovated golf complex.

The plans shared Thursday show the layout of the 18-hole “championship course,” which would play more than 7,600 yards from the tips and more than 5,700 yards from the front tees. The design also features a double-sided driving range, practice area and nine-hole pitch-and-putt course.

East Potomac Golf Links currently includes a nine-hole par 3 course, nine-hole executive course, 18-hole regulation course and even a mini golf course, along with a driving range and practice area. Officials with the National Links Trust, the nonprofit that operates the course, have said the complex’s current offering accommodates golfers of various skill levels.

Critics responded Thursday with several comments on the revamped design, including awkward transitions from green to tee, likely the result of packing such a long course into a property tightly confined by water on all sides.

Those tight quarters, detractors have said, also make it unlikely the course could host major championship-caliber events the Trump administration is dreaming of.

D.C.-area golfers have also voiced concerns surrounding affordability and accessibility. As it stands, greens fees during peak season top out below $50 for 18 holes. But top-tier golf courses, such as the ones designed by Fazio, typically charge far more than that. Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, for example, charges greens fees over $1,000. Another Fazio course, Fallen Oak in Mississippi, charges between $200 and $300.

Burgum, however, said Thursday the renovated East Potomac Golf Links would operate along the lines of Bethpage Black in New York and Torrey Pines in San Diego, which charge discounted rates of under $100 to local residents.

The NLT released a statement welcoming the plan and state commitment to keep the course affordable for the community.

“We are excited by today’s announcement from Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum that East Potomac Golf Links will remain affordable for local D.C., Maryland, and Virginia residents. This pricing model is successful at great municipal facilities like Memorial Park in Texas and Bethpage State Park in New York, which serve as accessible, welcoming, and world-class community assets,” the organization said.

It’s not clear if or when the massive renovation will happen. East Potomac is on the National Register of Historic Places, and lawsuits regarding the plans are already playing out in court.

Still, physical signs of the plans are evident at the site, including mounds of dirt transported there from the demolition at the White House.

That debris has since been found to contain lead, chromium and other toxic metals, the National Park Service said. The nonprofit D.C. Preservation League has sued the Trump administration, arguing the dumping was unlawful and possibly hazardous.

Under a deal reached earlier this week with the Trump administration, the NLT will continue to manage East Potomac until the renovations begin. Once that happens, it’s not clear who will operate the course, and if they will maintain the organization’s commitment to accessible and affordable golf in D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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