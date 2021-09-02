CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Prince George’s Co. expands COVID-19 mobile vaccine fleet

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 1:23 PM

Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have added three new vehicles to the mobile COVID-19 vaccine fleet ahead of Labor Day Weekend, in an effort to reach more homebound residents amid the delta variant surge.

“Since the beginning of this pandemic, we have said that we need to meet residents where they are,” County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Tuesday. “We have taken many steps to reduce barriers to vaccination, and this is yet another example of our commitment to vaccine equity.”

The addition of the mobile units contributes to the county’s efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to immunocompromised residents and to vaccinate school-aged children between the ages of 12 and 18.

“It is not always easy for residents to travel to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but it is important that all residents get one. We have been bringing the vaccines directly to residents and I’m proud to say that we will now be able to do that in even greater numbers,” Alsobrooks said.

The county’s health officials also said that 90.5% of seniors (aged 65 and older) and 76.9% of residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Prince George’s County was one of the first to deploy mobile vaccine units in an effort to target communities lagging in vaccination rates, according to the executive’s office. The decision are part of Alsobrooks’ effort to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are distributed equitably.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal levels for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

