Man dies in Prince George’s County shooting

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

August 26, 2021, 12:11 AM

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened Wednesday night at Kent Village Drive and East Lombard Street in Landover.

At around 8 p.m., police responded to the area for a report of a shooting. They found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where the man was found.

The area is 2.5 miles away from the scene of a shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy Tuesday. Police told NBC Washington that there is nothing to suggest that the two shootings are related.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

