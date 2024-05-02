Prince George’s Co. police warn of a spike in credit card skimmers

An uptick in the number of credit card skimmers in Prince George's County has the county’s police department sounding the alarm.

It’s an older scheme, but an uptick in the number of credit card skimmers in Prince George’s County has the county’s police department sounding the alarm.

In the past month, the Prince George’s County Police Department found eight skimming devices on machines at stores in the county.

The skimming devices are made to slip over existing credit card machines and collect a card’s information, including pin numbers. The information is then used to steal the user’s money.

The department said stores with the heaviest customer traffic pose the most risk for these so called “overlay skimmers.”

Shoppers are encouraged to be vigilant when paying and be wary of machines with tops that seem to stick out or wiggle when you put your card in. Also, if the chip reader isn’t working, that could be a sign of a compromised machine.

Many gas pumps have security seals, but if that is broken, don’t use the machine. Also, when filling up your gas, look at other pump payment areas and make sure they look the same and opt for pumps that are in direct view of the station attendant, since those are less likely to be targeted by scammers.

If you suspect you’ve found a skimmer, call the police.

Swiping a card, according to police, is the riskiest way to pay, so when possible, use the “Tap to Pay” function.

According to the police department, the devices were found at stores at the following locations:

4500 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills

3000 block of Forestville Road in Forestville

6100 block of Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill

6800 block of Race Track Road in Unincorporated Bowie

6300 block of Central Avenue in Seat Pleasant

11000 block of Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville

9100 block of Riggs Road in Chillum area

5800 block of Greenbelt Road in College Park

