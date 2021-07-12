Prince George’s Co. to offer free vaccines for students at mobile clinics

Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will run a mobile clinic for two weeks this month offering free COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and up.
From Tuesday, July 13, to Friday, July 16, and from Monday, July 26, to Friday, July 30, eligible students can receive vaccines free of charge from a mobile clinic hosted at a different public high school each day.
The clinic will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. See below for a full list of locations per date.
Parents or guardians are not required to accompany their child, but all students must present a completed consent form in order to be vaccinated. Forms can be download on the school district’s website.
As of July, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remains the only one with federal emergency use authorization for children ages 12 through 15.
- Pfizer to discuss COVID-19 vaccine booster with US officials
- VDH: Data shows that vaccinated people rarely die from COVID
- Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers in DC, Maryland and Virginia
Tuesday, July 13
Crossland High School, 6901 Temple Hill Road, Temple Hills
Wednesday, July 14
Fairmont Heights High School, 6501 Columbia Park Road, Landover
Thursday, July 15
Parkdale High School, 6001 Good Luck Road, Riverdale
Friday, July 16
Surrattsville High School, 6101 Garden Drive, Clinton
Monday, July 26
DuVal High School, 9880 Good Luck Road, Lanham
Tuesday, July 27
Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, 12650 Brooke Lane, Upper Marlboro
Wednesday, July 28
Charles Herbert Flowers High School, 10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road, Springdale
Thursday, July 29
Largo High School, 505 Largo Road, Upper Marlboro
Laurel High School: 8000 Cherry Lane, Laurel
Friday, July 30
Bowie High School, 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie
High Point High School, 3601 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville