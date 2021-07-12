Prince George’s Co. to offer free vaccines for students at mobile clinics

Eligible students can receive a vaccine free of charge from a mobile clinic hosted at a different public high school each day.

Health officials in Prince George’s County, Maryland, will run a mobile clinic for two weeks this month offering free COVID-19 vaccines to students ages 12 and up.

From Tuesday, July 13, to Friday, July 16, and from Monday, July 26, to Friday, July 30, eligible students can receive vaccines free of charge from a mobile clinic hosted at a different public high school each day.

The clinic will be open from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. See below for a full list of locations per date.

Parents or guardians are not required to accompany their child, but all students must present a completed consent form in order to be vaccinated. Forms can be download on the school district’s website.

As of July, the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine remains the only one with federal emergency use authorization for children ages 12 through 15.

Tuesday, July 13

Crossland High School, 6901 Temple Hill Road, Temple Hills

Wednesday, July 14

Fairmont Heights High School, 6501 Columbia Park Road, Landover

Thursday, July 15

Parkdale High School, 6001 Good Luck Road, Riverdale

Friday, July 16

Surrattsville High School, 6101 Garden Drive, Clinton

Monday, July 26

DuVal High School, 9880 Good Luck Road, Lanham

Tuesday, July 27

Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School, 12650 Brooke Lane, Upper Marlboro

Wednesday, July 28

Charles Herbert Flowers High School, 10001 Ardwick Ardmore Road, Springdale

Thursday, July 29

Largo High School, 505 Largo Road, Upper Marlboro

Laurel High School: 8000 Cherry Lane, Laurel

Friday, July 30

Bowie High School, 15200 Annapolis Road, Bowie

High Point High School, 3601 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville