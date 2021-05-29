MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Four Md. Metro stations to close Sunday for summer platform reconstruction

Glynis Kazanjian | gkazanjian@wtop.com

May 29, 2021, 9:25 PM

Four stations on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines will close Sunday until early September as part of WMATA’s Metro Platform Improvement Program summer reconstruction phase. (Courtesy Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority)

Four stations on Metro’s Green and Yellow lines will close Sunday until early September for platform reconstruction, as part of WMATA’s Metro Platform Improvement Program summer reconstruction phase.

The stations – College Park-University of Maryland, Greenbelt, Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville – are scheduled to reopen Sept. 6.

As a result, there will be no Green or Yellow Line rail service north of the Fort Totten station, Yellow Line trains will operate between Huntington and Mount Vernon Square and Green Line trains will operate between Branch Avenue and Fort Totten, according to a Metro news release.

On all lines, trains will operate every 12 minutes on weekdays and every 15 minutes on weekends – except after 9 p.m., when trains will operate every 20 minutes.

Free shuttle service will be offered with limited stops. Parking at the four stations will also be free while they remain closed for maintenance.

Scheduled shuttle stops will run Monday through Friday between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m., on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. between the following stations:

  • Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md. and Fort Totten (shuttles will run every 6 to 10 minutes);
  • Prince George’s Plaza, West Hyattsville and Fort Totten (shuttles will run every 6 to 10 minutes);
  • Greenbelt, College Park-U of Md., Prince George’s Plaza and West Hyattsville (shuttles will run every 15 minutes).

The MARC Camden Line trains will continue to operate at Greenbelt and College Park-U of Md. to Union Station. Customers may also use regular-route bus service.

The FEMA community COVID-19 vaccination center, scheduled to close on June 1, will remain open and will be accessible by free shuttle buses, Metrobus, car, taxi, rideshare, and the MARC Camden Line, according to Metro.

“Over the past two and a half years, Metro’s Platform Improvement Project has completely rebuilt 13 of the 20 outdoor stations in need of critical repairs, improving safety, accessibility, and communication for customers. When the stations are closed, crews work around the clock to complete the work as quickly as possible,” the release stated.

More information can be found online on Metro’s website.

Glynis Kazanjian

Glynis Kazanjian has been a freelance writer covering Maryland politics and government on the local, state and federal for the last 11 years. Her work is published in Maryland Matters, the Baltimore Post Examiner, Bethesda Beat and Md. Reporter. She has also worked as a true crime researcher.

