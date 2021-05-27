Greenbelt Metro vaccination site to shut down after Memorial Day weekend

More than 115,000 shots later, the Greenbelt Metro Community Vaccination Center in Maryland is almost ready to call it a day — but not before giving residents one last chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 over the holiday weekend.

“We are one of the only vaccination sites that are open Memorial Day weekend,” said the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Dave Zarnick, the federal site manager of the vaccination center. “We want to make sure there’s no arm left behind.”

The last day of operation at the site, located in the parking lot of the Greenbelt Metro station, is Tuesday.

The site will stay open even as the station closes down for improvements starting Saturday. The station will remain accessible by Metro shuttle buses, Metrobus, the MARC Camden Line and by car.

Walk-ups are welcome for those getting the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the only dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot, although those getting the J&J vaccine must be over 18 years old.

The site is open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

The site also offers translation, sign language and deaf interpretation services.

The vaccination center has been open since April 6.

Zarnick said about 260 people have been working at the site, including U.S. Air Force medical personnel, who serve as vaccinators.

Agencies supporting the site include the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Forest Service, the Transportation Security Administration and local volunteer organizations, he said.

