Prince George’s Co. scraps preregistration for COVID-19 vaccines

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 26, 2021, 2:42 PM

Prince George’s County, Maryland, is no longer requiring preregistration for COVID-19 vaccines at county health clinics; those looking for a shot can schedule their own appointments.

The county announced in a statement Monday that people who live or work in Prince George’s County can go to the county’s web portal, pick a clinic and make an appointment. People without web access can call 311 and press the pound key.

The website handles first appointments. If you’re getting a two-dose vaccine, the second appointment will be scheduled during the first, the county said. And if you need to change the second appointment, you can email the county or call 311.

“The County’s vaccine supply and administration capacity have grown to the point where we can give residents even more convenience and predictability in the process to get these safe and highly effective vaccines as quickly as possible,” said Dr. George L. Askew, deputy chief administrative officer for health, human services, and education.

People looking for vaccinations can also look for appointments at state-run mass vaccination sites at covidvax.maryland.gov, or by calling 855-634-6829.

The county also has an interactive map that lets people look for state-run and county-run sites in Prince George’s County, in addition to the state’s locator.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

