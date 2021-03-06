Long lines for Six Flags vaccine site persist; police aim to curb cars cutting in line

A Maryland health official said there will be traffic control measures in place for when the Six Flags America amusement park opens for the season Saturday.

Long lines at near the Six Flags mass vaccination site persisted Saturday even as police were out to control lines and manage traffic. The long lines appeared to stem not only from COVID vaccine appointments but also from the reopening of the park for the season.

Prince George’s County Police said to expect delays through at least 5:30 p.m. on Saturday on MD-214. Police announced on Twitter that traffic for COVID-19 vaccines should not enter the site using the Six Flags main entrance and should instead join the vaccine line beginning at Central Avenue westbound at Hall Road.

Some drivers were cutting the lines on Friday, leaving police to intervene and try to control the situation.

In a statement to NBC4, the Maryland Department of Health encouraged residents to stop cutting in line. They say the vaccination site is a large logistical operation and they are making daily adjustments to solve issues.

Some drivers even tried to cut the long line that stretched for more than a mile with two cars getting into a fender-bender in one case.

Prince George’s County resident Mary Burgett tells NBC4, she waited in line for two hours. She says she didn’t let anyone in front of her.

“There was somebody and it was like nobody was letting her in line and I wasn’t gracious enough either,” Burgett said. “If I can get my second vaccination someplace else, I will.”

The backup was about 2 miles long, beginning on Church Road and extending west down Central Avenue into the parking lots on Friday, WTOP traffic reporter Dave Dildine said.

“The Six Flags mass vaccination site is currently serving 400 people an hour with a goal of 500 per hour. This is of course a large logistical operation and we are making daily adjustments to solve problems,” Maryland Department of Health spokesman Charles Gischlar said in a statement.

Traffic control measures for Saturday’s amusement park opening included personnel to direct traffic and signs. Gischlar said the state health department is working with the Department of Transportation and state and local law enforcement agencies.

As of Saturday, Maryland is averaging more than 50,000 shots in one day and has given more than 1.5 million shots to date, according to Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.

WTOP’s Acacia James contributed to this report.

More Coronavirus news

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.