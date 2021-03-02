Six Flags America reopening on Saturday

Six Flags America will be open every weekend through Memorial Day, as well as every day from March 31 to April 5 for spring breaks. Reservations will be required to access the park.

Six Flags America is reopening for its 22nd season on Saturday.

The park will be open every weekend through Memorial Day, as well as every day from March 31 to April 5 for spring break, according to a statement. Reservations will be required.

There will also be some changes as the park reopens:

Staff and guests, aged 2 and older, will be required to wear face masks.

Bathrooms, dining areas, handrails and rides will be cleaned regularly.

Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the park.

The release said that guests can enjoy 10 different rollercoasters, two family sections and a waterpark, which will open later in the season.

“The 2021 season will offer more opportunities than ever for families to get out and make memories together in a safe, outdoor environment,” Six Flags said.

The park is partnering with Capital Area Food Bank for its “Get Out & Give Back” program, which invites park guests to donate non-perishable food for families in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Guests who bring at least six food items will be eligible for discounted admission to the park throughout every weekend in March. And $1 will be donated to the Capital Area Food Bank when guests buy a “Get Out & Give Back” ticket.

Six Flags also encourages guests to donate by rounding up their transactions in the park.