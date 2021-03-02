CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Local News » Six Flags America reopening…

Six Flags America reopening on Saturday

Hannah Parker

March 2, 2021, 1:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Six Flags America is reopening for its 22nd season on Saturday.

The park will be open every weekend through Memorial Day, as well as every day from March 31 to April 5 for spring break, according to a statement. Reservations will be required.

There will also be some changes as the park reopens:

  • Staff and guests, aged 2 and older, will be required to wear face masks.
  • Bathrooms, dining areas, handrails and rides will be cleaned regularly.
  • Hand sanitizer will also be available throughout the park.

The release said that guests can enjoy 10 different rollercoasters, two family sections and a waterpark, which will open later in the season.

“The 2021 season will offer more opportunities than ever for families to get out and make memories together in a safe, outdoor environment,” Six Flags said.

The park is partnering with Capital Area Food Bank for its “Get Out & Give Back” program, which invites park guests to donate non-perishable food for families in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Guests who bring at least six food items will be eligible for discounted admission to the park throughout every weekend in March. And $1 will be donated to the Capital Area Food Bank when guests buy a “Get Out & Give Back” ticket.

Six Flags also encourages guests to donate by rounding up their transactions in the park.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD stands up 90 day commission on sexual assault, with several interim steps

USPS, GSA expand ‘government storefront’ concept with PIV card pilot

TSP regains upward swing for February

Top Biden administration officials promise to rebuild, set new tone with federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up